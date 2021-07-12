Assault suspect arrested after leading deputies on pursuit, crashing into vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An assault suspect was arrested on Friday after leading deputies on a short pursuit and crashing into another vehicle.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 8:50 p.m., deputies were sent to the 8400 block of Niles Street after receiving reports of a domestic assault. Upon arrival, the deputies found the victim, who had sustained significant injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The department said deputies located the suspect traveling near Fruitvale Avenue and Norris Road. They initiated a traffic stop, but the suspect failed to stop, which led to a short pursuit.

The suspect eventually hit another vehicle at the intersection of Stine Road and White Lane, according to KCSO. The suspect, who was not identified by KCSO, was taken into custody and booked into the Kern County Jail for assault, evading police and for other offenses.