Assault, burglary and spousal abuse charges filed against man who allegedly forced ex-girlfriend to ingest pills to force miscarriage

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prosecutors have filed four felony charges against a man who is alleged to have held his former girlfriend at gunpoint and made her ingest pills to force a miscarriage.

Jagmeet Sandhu, 23, is due to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon to be formally arraigned on charges of assault with a firearm on a person, spousal abuse, burglary and making threats with the intent to terrorize.

Police said they received a suspicious circumstances call around 1 a.m. Wednesday and were told about the alleged forced miscarriage.

Investigators arrived at a local hospital and found the woman and corroborated details that were given in the phone call, according to police.

Police identified Sandhu as a suspect. They conducted searches at “locations associated with Sandhu” and found evidence in connection to the alleged crime.