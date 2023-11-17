BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — New information this morning on the Arvin High school teacher arrested earlier this week on suspicion of engaging in sex acts with a minor.

Michael Joseph Parra, 44, was originally booked on three felonies related to sex with a minor. Online booking information shows that number has since soared to a total of 16 felony counts.

It’s unclear whether the allegations relate to one or multiple alleged victims.

Additionally, Parra’s bail has increased from $107,500 to $417,500.

He was arrested Wednesday on campus and is due in court this morning in Lamont for his formal arraignment.