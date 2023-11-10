EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to clarify details about the incident.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin police sergeant is suspended and a Bakersfield police officer has quit his job after Kern County deputies allegedly found an illegal controlled substance in their Bakersfield home.

Sgt. Delia Reyes of the Arvin Police Department is on paid administrative leave after a search warrant executed by Kern County sheriff’s deputies uncovered a controlled substance at her home, according to KCSO officials in a release Friday.

Arvin Police Chief Alex Ghazalpour said Reyes was also allegedly under the influence when she was booked on felony and misdemeanor charges including possession of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance, being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm. The sheriff’s office confirmed Reyes was “determined to be under the influence” in its release.

Ghazalpour said Reyes’ arrest is a gut punch to the department.

“In light of Sergeant Reyes’s off-duty arrest, we urge the public not to rush to judgement. This isolated incident does not define the hard work and integrity of our police department.”

Ghazalpour said Reyes bonded out of jail Thursday morning. Reyes has served in law enforcement for six years coming to Arvin from the McFarland Police Department.

Reyes was promoted to sergeant five months. She is due back in court next week.

The Bakersfield Police Department confirmed, Officer DeAngelo Sanchez had a room at the same residence he shared with Reyes. Sanchez quit on the spot as Kern deputies searched that residence.

The sheriff’s office said there was evidence Sanchez, 26, was in possession of steroids, but was not at the home at the time of the search.

A third person, identified as Francisco Beltran, was arrested for an active federal arrest warrant, the sheriff’s office said. According to KCSO, Reyes was “found to be an associate” of Beltran.

Beltran was found to be in possession of law enforcement equipment and a reported stolen firearm.

The investigation is ongoing and the sheriff’s office said charges will be submitted to the Kern County DA for review.