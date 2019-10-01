Arvin police: Man survives murder-suicide attempt, shooter dead

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Arvin police say a man survived an apparent murder-suicide attempt that left the suspected shooter dead.

Arvin Police Chief Scot Kimble told 17 News officers were called to the 200 block of 5th Avenue in Arvin at around 7:30 pm for reports of a shooting.

The victim was described as a 35 to 40 year old man. Kimble said the man suffered from multiple but non-life threatening gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital and was listed as stable.

The suspected shooter was described as a 28-year-old man. He died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, Kimble said.

Arvin police are still investigating what led up to the shooting, but said it is not gang-related.

Anyone with information is asked to call Arvin police at 661-854-5583, or call the department’s anonymous tip line at 661-606-6064.