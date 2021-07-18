Arvin police investigate apparent overnight shooting

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating an apparent shooting overnight in Arvin.

Emergency crews were called to the are of North Hill Street between Stuart and Wilson streets just before midnight.

Video sent to 17 News shows several spent shell casings on the ground, each with yellow markers from Arvin police investigators.

It was not immediately clear how many people may have been wounded in the shooting. No suspect information was made available by the Arvin Police Department.

17 News has reached out to the department for more details.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Arvin police at 661-854-5583 or the Kern Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.