Arvin man sentenced to prison for fraud, identity theft

FRESNO, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man who forged stolen checks and cashed or deposited them into his bank accounts was sentenced Thursday to five years and five months in federal prison.

Rogelio Benavides, 35, pleaded guilty last year to bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of California. In addition to the prison term, Benavides was ordered to pay over $20,000 in restitution and forfeit another $20,000.

Between November 2018 and September 2019, Benavides obtained hundreds of pieces of stolen mail including checks, checkbooks and personally identifiable information belonging to other people and businesses, the release said. He then altered and forged checks and either cashed or deposited them into his own bank accounts.

Benavides used others’ information to apply for credit cards, which he then used to make purchases and cash advances, according to the release. He accessed bank accounts belonging to other people and businesses and made payments for credit cards, loans, and insurance policies in his own name and the names of associates. His scheme resulted in more than $95,000 in fraudulent charges to bank accounts and credit cards.

A convicted felon, Benavides illegally possessed a handgun at the time of the fraud, the release said.