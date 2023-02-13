BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man from Arvin was sentenced to 9 years in prison and ordered to pay millions of dollars for conspiracy to launder money and commit mail and wire fraud, according to the Department of Justice.

Javier Jimenez Alvarez, 52, is ordered to pay $3,397,775 in restitution and sentenced to prison, according to department officials.

Between March 2010 and March 2015, Jimenez Alvarez and others submitted false claims to the California Employment Development Department seeking disability benefits from the accounts, according to department officials.

Jimenez Alvarez and the others received debt cards loaded with disability benefits and would withdraw those benefits from the accounts for cash.

These transactions were “knowingly and intentionally” concealed by Jimenez Alvarez, according to department officials.