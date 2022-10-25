BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has pleaded guilty to conspiring to bring hundreds of pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl from Mexico into the U.S.

Omar Albert Navarro, 40, pleaded guilty Monday and faces a minimum of 10 years in prison, according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of California. He’s scheduled for sentencing Feb. 6, 2023.

From Sept. 1, 2020, to March 26, 2021, Navarro conspired with others to transport the drugs into California and distribute them, the release said. Navarro organized the loading of 132 pounds of pure meth from a Mexico-based supplier into a vehicle in November 2020 and the following month arranged for a gas tank to be filled with 41 pounds of meth and driven across the border, according to the release.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Authorities stopped both vehicles and seized the drugs, according to the release.