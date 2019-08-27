Arvin man arrested in theft at equipment yard

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin man has been arrested after stealing an item at an equipment yard that sheriff’s detectives had placed under electronic surveillance, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The piece of equipment at a yard near Sycamore Road and South Comanche Drive was stolen Sunday and tracked to the 900 block of Wernli Court, according to sheriff’s officials.

Detectives linked Frank Rodriguez-Aguilar, 21, to the theft and arrested him on charges of grand theft, possession of stolen property and vandalism, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office Rural Crime Investigation Unit at 392-6071.