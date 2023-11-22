The two had sex on a futon bed in the attic above the shop class, reports say.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin High School teacher accused of engaging in sex acts with a 17-year-old student was reported to authorities by his wife, who found sexually graphic messages between the two on his cellphone, according to court documents.

The student acknowledged having a sexual relationship with 44-year-old Michael Joseph Parra. She told detectives their sexual encounters occurred on campus, in a storage room and on a futon bed set up in the attic of Parra’s shop class.

Parra, charged last week with seven felonies, is being held on more than $400,000 bail and is due back in court Nov. 30. He has pleaded not guilty.

Arvin police were contacted on Nov. 15 by Parra’s wife, also a teacher in the district, the newly-released documents say. She told them she suspected her husband had been having an affair for months. That morning she got up early and checked his phone while he slept.

She provided officers with screenshots she took of sexually graphic messages between Parra and a student, some recounting sex acts the two engaged in, according to the documents.

“Remember how we did it on the toolchest,” one message read. Another mentioned skipping class to “do it in the attic,” the reports say.

Police then went to Arvin High and contacted the student. She told them her relationship with Parra began with flirting last year, then progressed to hugging and kissing in September.

In October, she told police, they engaged in a sex act in a storage room on campus.

Then earlier this month, she said, Parra picked her up one evening near her home and she hid in the back seat of his truck as he snuck her on campus. He led her up a ladder into the attic above his shop class, where he’d placed a futon bed, she said according to the documents.

The student told police she lost her virginity to Parra on the futon.

She said the sex acts were consensual, according to the reports, and she knew Parra was unhappy in his marriage.

In a follow-up interview, the girl told investigators about multiple other sexual encounters.

Police seized a dark gray sleeping bag on the futon after a stain suspected to be bodily fluid was found on it, according to the documents. They also seized Parra’s phone.

Parra, arrested on campus, asked for an attorney and did not provide a statement, the reports say.

The student, however, was apparently still on his mind as he sat in jail.

An officer on Nov. 16 served Parra with a protective order telling him not to contact the girl. Parra asked how long the order would be in effect, the reports say.

“Parra told me he was still friends with the victim and asked if he would be able to contact her in about 10 years,” the officer wrote.