ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — An Arvin High School teacher accused of having sex with a minor was arrested Wednesday on campus, according to police.

The Arvin Police Department has identified the teacher as Michael Parra. Jail records show Parra was booked at 5:09 p.m. Wednesday on three felonies related to having sex with a minor.

Parra is being held for $107,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Nov. 17.

17 News has reached out to the Kern High School District for comment, but has not heard back for this report.