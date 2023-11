BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Fire Department Investigations Unit is looking for an arson suspect in connection to a fire at Countryside Market, according to officials.

The fire happened on Nov. 4 at near the intersection of 1631 Comanche Road and Edison Highway.

KCFD officials didn’t release a suspect description or if anyone was injured.

Anyone with information on the suspects whereabouts is asked to call KCFD at 1-877-347-3847.