Arrests made in McFarland shooting, police say

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — Police have made three arrests and seized guns and gang paraphernalia in connection with a shooting that occurred Thursday.

Police said a search warrant served Saturday night in the 200 block of 4th Street resulted in the arrest of Isai Bello, 25, on charges of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, child endangerment, possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and weapon and gang-related offenses. A .357-caliber revolver, ammunition, 1 1/2 pounds of marijuana, a scale and gang paraphernalia were located at the residence.

Other warrants served in the 100 block of 1st Street — where the shooting occurred — and in the 700 block of 5th Street led to the arrests of two McFarland residents on suspicion of resisting arrest, gang participation and weapons offenses, according to police. Officers seized an AR-15 rifle, large-capacity magazine, short-barreled shotgun, illegal fireworks and gang-related paraphernalia.

No one is believed to have been wounded in the shooting.