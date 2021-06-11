Arrests made in deadly shooting near hotel

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three people have been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting Wednesday that occurred near a hotel.

Angel Cordero, 24, and Jerry Ortega, 20, were arrested Thursday on charges including murder and conspiracy, and Sabino Ramos, 45, was arrested on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, police said. Each also faces gang-related charges.

The three are accused in a shooting that killed a man near the Hampton Inn on Oak Street, police said. The victim’s name had not been released.