Arrests made in 2 deadly shootings that occurred January 15

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police say two men have been arrested on murder charges in the shooting deaths of two men that occurred a few hours apart in mid-January.

Jorge Flores, 23, and Carlos Trejo, 22, were arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, conspiracy and gang participation, police said. Both are due in court Monday.

The first shooting happened Jan. 15 on Meeks Avenue near Planz Road and killed Vladimir Sanchez, 27, according to police. A few hours later, Scottie Tripp, 28, was shot and killed at an apartment on Taylor Street near Belle Terrace.

An investigation revealed the killings were related, police said.