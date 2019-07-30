Arrest warrant issued for second person facing murder charge in Rosamond man’s death

ROSAMOND, Calif. (KGET) — An arrest warrant has been issued charging a man with murder in a killing that occurred more than a year ago.

Esteban Briseno, 27, has been named a suspect in the death of 31-year-old Kyle Ramirez, sheriff’s officials said Tuesday.

Another man, Jaime Briseno Perez, is also charged with murder in Ramirez’s death and has remained in custody since his arrest in April of last year.

Perez was found asleep the morning of April 14, 2018, with a shotgun lying next to him and Ramirez’s body covered in black plastic bags and a blanket on the floor, according to court documents.

A belt was tightly wrapped around Ramirez’s neck, the documents said. He suffered stab wounds to the chest, face and head.

Perez was in possession of a folding knife at the time of his arrest, according to the documents.