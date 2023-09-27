BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who authorities say ran a chop shop where dozens of stolen catalytic converters were found failed to appear for a court hearing Wednesday and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Francisco Valencia, 29, had been ordered to undergo “intensive pretrial monitoring” following his release but never showed to be equipped with a GPS monitor, Judge Tiffany Organ-Bowles said as she issued the no-bail warrant.

Valencia’s attorney, David A. Torres, told the judge he repeatedly tried to contact his client, to no avail.

Valencia has pleaded not guilty to multiple counts of owning a chop shop, possessing a stolen vehicle and receiving stolen property, among other charges.

A search of his south Bakersfield home in February of last year turned up 63 stolen catalytic converters and 3 pounds of marijuana, police said in court filings. Investigators also located battery-powered reciprocal saws, Sawzall blades and hydraulic jacks.

The following month police searched Morales Auto & Truck Mechanic on East Terrace Way and found 43 catalytic converters and three stolen vehicles, according to the filings. The reports listed Valencia as owner of the property.