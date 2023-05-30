BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – In the last week and a half, at least three arrests have been made accusing Bakersfield men of distributing child pornography or contacting someone underage in an attempt to have sex.

The latest was Tuesday morning, when a neighborhood in Northwest Bakersfield, known to be typically quiet, was awakened by a large police presence in the city’s most recent child pornography arrest.

Police arrested Austin Brodsly, 19, on one felony count of distributing child pornography of a child under 18 years old.

No one wanted to be on camera, but neighbors told 17 News the police were seen carrying bags out of the home during the arrest. Not just one bag but several.

According to arrest records, Brodsly’s bail was set at $10,000 and he is no longer in police custody. He has a hearing in court Thursday.

Matthew Ambrose, 59, a teacher within the Bakersfield City School District was accused of distributing and possessing child pornography. Court records show Ambrose is out on bail and the district says he is not allowed back on campus.

Then Donald Allmon, 58, was arrested after allegedly offering drugs to meet up and have sex with an officer posing online as a 15-year-old girl. Allmon pleaded not guilty to charges Thursday.

Anyone with information regarding these investigations is urged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111 and for tips on how to protect your children go here.