Man arrested on attempted murder, torture charges after assault victim found in home with drug lab: police

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have arrested a man on charges including attempted murder, torture and mayhem after officers were called to a northeast Bakersfield home and found a man who appeared to have been assaulted and bound.

The man who called police, Daniel Wilson, 25, was found in possession of fentanyl and also faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing a controlled substance after a butane honey oil lab was found in the home, according to police.

Officers were dispatched around 9 p.m. Saturday to a home in the 2600 block of Bishop Drive and noticed a strong chemical smell while providing aid to the victim, police said. They quickly moved the victim outside. He was taken to a hospital where police said he was listed in critical but stable condition.

A Bakersfield Fire Department hazmat team ventilated the residence and located the honey oil lab, and investigators found a gun and evidence of drug sales, police said. Butane honey oil is the term used for the concentrated cannabis chemically extracted from marijuana plants.

Wilson claimed to also have been a victim, police said, but further investigation revealed that wasn’t the case. He’s held on $1,190,000 bail and is scheduled to be formally arraigned Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.