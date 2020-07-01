Arrest made in vandalism of BPD memorial

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested after police said he vandalized the Bakersfield Police Department Fallen Officer Memorial during a protest last month.

Police arrested Salvador Ibarra on Wednesday on charges of defacing a police memorial, vandalism, possession of vandalism tools, conspiracy and an unrelated arrest warrant, officers said.

The memorial was vandalized the evening of May 29 during one of a number of protests that have been held in downtown Bakersfield following the death of George Floyd, who was black, after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck. One person wrote “Kill More Cops” on the memorial in white paint while another person used a protest sign to try to conceal him.

