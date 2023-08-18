BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Rosamond man has been arrested in connection to a shooting at the Valley Plaza Mall that left a woman critically wounded earlier this month.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers identified two suspects in connection to the shooting. Officials said officers arrested Joe Garcia, 53, of Rosamond at a home on Starbrite Avenue on Aug. 17 on suspicion of attempted murder.

Garcia was booked into the Kern County Jail on a count of attempted murder and assault with a firearm. He is due in court on Aug. 21, according to inmate records.

Abraham Hernandez-Morales, 19 / Photo: Bakersfield Police Department

The department said a second suspect, identified as Abraham Hernandez-Morales, 19, of Bakersfield is still on the run and there is a warrant for his arrest.

Investigators said the shooting happened on Aug. 2 in a parking lot at the Valley Plaza Mall. Police say the woman went to the parking lot for a “prearranged meeting.” During the meeting, police say, the suspects shot the victim. The victim was hospitalized and critically wounded.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information on Hernandez-Morales’ whereabouts or about the incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

