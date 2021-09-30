Arrest made in southeast Bakersfield homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a man in southeast Bakersfield, authorities said.

Javell Waddell, 25, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of murder in the death of Devontay Kelley, 22, according to sheriff’s officials.

Detectives arrested Waddell in the 1200 block of East 9th Street, officials said. He’s due in court Friday.

Deputies found Kelley with a gunshot wound Sunday night in the 900 block of Cannon Avenue, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead at the scene.