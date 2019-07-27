Arrest made in series of Oildale fires

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County arson investigators made an arrest in a string of fires that broke out Thursday night in Oildale.

Authorities did not release the name of the person arrested, but allege the person was involved in at least three fires between over two hours Thursday.

Bakersfield and Kern County firefighters were called to a fire at an abandoned mobile home in the 100 block of Roberts Lane just before 8 p.m. Crews put that fire out in about 15 minutes.

Just before 9 p.m., firefighters headed back out to another mobile home fire, but in the 100 block of Beardsley Avenue. The fire threatened other nearby homes.

Then at around 9:17 p.m., crews battled a fire at an abandoned building near the intersection of Warren and North Chester avenues.

Other fire-related activity was reported to law enforcement, leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on Thursday night’s fires is asked to call 1-877-FIRE-TIP or 1-877-347-3847.