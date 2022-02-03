Arrest made in Ridgecrest homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting in Ridgecrest that took place last month.

Sidney Maiden, 32, was arrested on suspicion of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a felon and making terroristic threats, according to sheriff’s officials. Maiden is suspected of shooting 26-year-old Junior Enrique Galang.

Maiden was arrested Jan. 26, according to a sheriff’s news release sent late Thursday.

According to sheriff’s officials, Galang was shot on Drummond Avenue near Strecker Street the morning of Jan. 17. He was taken to Ridgecrest Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.