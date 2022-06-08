BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was arrested in connection to the killing of two people in Oildale Tuesday morning, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

The man is Guadalupe Mojica, 80, of Bakersfield, according KCSO. He was arrested at the GET Bus station on Chester Avenue and was in possession of a loaded gun. He was arrested on suspicion of first degree murder.

At 8:40 a.m. Tuesday, deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex owned by the California Veterans Assistance Foundation on Decatur Street near Sequoia Drive for reports of two wounded adults suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to the KCSO. When they arrived, the adults were pronounced dead.

The CVAF released the following state regarding the deaths:

“On June 7, 2022, California Veterans Assistance Foundation, (CVAF) staff discovered two deceased residents at an apartment complex owned and managed by CVAF. The incident was reported immediately to local law enforcement and is currently under investigation by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office as a double homicide. CVAF is cooperating fully with all involved local and federal authorities regarding the investigation. “We sympathize and grieve with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this incident. Veterans are a tight-knit community, and that is especially true for CVAF residents. CVAF intends to provide emotional support and grief counseling for residents, CVAF staff and fellow veterans affected by this trauma.” California Veterans Assistance Foundation, Inc.

Mojica is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at 3 p.m.

Anyone with information should call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Hotline at 661-322-4040.