Arrest made in Kevin Jewelers burglary at Valley Plaza mall

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a theft at Valley Plaza mall in which burglars smashed a display case at Kevin Jewelers and stole about $100,000 in merchandise, according to police and a warrant.

Police on Tuesday arrested Jonathan Sanchez for investigation of organized retail theft, conspiracy and grand theft, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Detective A. Watkin at 661-326-3558 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.

