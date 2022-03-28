BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County firefighters say an arrest has been made in connection with Saturday’s massive blaze in southwest Bakersfield, and the alleged arsonist is also suspected of setting two other fires.

The alleged arsonist, who was not named in a fire department news release, was arrested Sunday morning at Independence High School after setting two more fires and booked on suspicion of multiple counts of arson, firefighters say.

Video shared with 17 News showed a fire tearing through an immense home on Buena Vista Road south of McCutcheon Road. Firefighters battled the blaze all night and remained on scene until Monday to fully extinguish it.

The blaze caused an estimated $2 million in damage, firefighters say.