Arrest made in fires set at southwest Bakersfield stores

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Firefighters say an arrest has been made in connection with fires set Wednesday at two stores in southwest Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Fire Department said Nicholas Casteel, 31, is believed to have intentionally started fires at the Walmart on Gosford Road and the Ross Dress for Less on Ming Avenue. The department was dispatched to both blazes Wednesday morning, and in both incidents the fires were extinguished before firefighters arrived.

Booking records show Casteel is held on more than $2 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.