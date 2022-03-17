BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 40-year-old man has been arrested in Sunday’s shooting outside the Firehouse Rosedale Station restaurant in northwest Bakersfield, police said.

Charles Jackson was arrested on suspicion of three counts of attempted murder, gang participation and firearm possession by a felon, police said. He’s accused of firing a handgun into a group of people after an altercation in the parking lot.

Not one is believed to have been hit, police said. A Bakersfield Police Department news release said Jackson has previously been classified as a a nonviolent offender under the state’s prison realignment law.

The shooting happened at about 9:14 p.m. at 2905 Calloway Drive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the BPD at 661-327-7111.