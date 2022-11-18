BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police have made an arrest in the death of a woman who was run over while sleeping in Jefferson Park.

Hector Robles, 21, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and is held on $100,000 bail. He’s due in court next week.

Robles admitted to being drunk and driving recklessly through the park on the night of the incident, according to a court filing obtained by 17 News. He said his pickup was the only vehicle in the park at the time.

Ann Frances Gaitan, 57, was sleeping on the grass at Jefferson Park on July 12 when she was run over, according to police and coroner’s officials. She died from crush and blunt force trauma and the manner of death was determined to be an accident, according to coroner’s officials.

Tire tread marks were found on her sleeping bag, police said in the filing, and she had bruising to her lower abdomen consistent with being run over.

Surveillance video captured a white Ford F-150 in the park on the night of Gaitan’s death occupied by a man and woman.

Police located the pickup the following day with a man and woman inside, the filing says. The woman told investigators she couldn’t remember what happened because of how drunk she was but admitted she and the man, Robles, had been drinking and were the people seen in the video.