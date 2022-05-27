BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting last week.

Michael Castillo, 35, was arrested Wednesday after a brief foot chase and booked on suspicion of murder, according to sheriff’s officials. He’s due in court Friday afternoon.

Castillo is accused of shooting Francisco Xavier Rodriguez Jr., 30, officials said. The body of Rodriguez was found near railroad tracks at North Chester Avenue and Norris Road.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.