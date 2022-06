BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Sheriff’s officials said an arrest has been made in the shooting death of a 19-year-old man last week in Lamont.

According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a male juvenile was arrested in connection to the killing of 19-year-old David Garcia Bruno on June 15. The suspect was not identified because he is a juvenile.

Bruno was found shot on June 15 just before 9 p.m. in an alley off Santa Rosa Avenue near Wharton Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.