BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man allegedly fired a gun during a road rage incident Monday morning, according to police.

Robert Pierre Johnson, 37, was arrested after a woman reported she was driving when a man in another vehicle shot at her, police said. Officers contacted her after receiving a ShotSpotter alert at 11:28 a.m. on Alta Vista Drive, near Kentucky Street.

Police arrested Johnson around 2 p.m. at an apartment complex on Brundage Lane, between P Street and T Street. A gun and ammunition were seized, officials said.

Johnson was booked on suspicion of attempted murder, being a felon in possession of a gun and other firearms-related offenses.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.