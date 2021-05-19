Arrest made in 16-year-old’s death Wednesday in Bodfish

BODFISH, Calif. (KGET) — A woman has been arrested on a child endangerment charge in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl.

Marilyn Elliott, 26, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of felony child endangerment resulting in death, according to sheriff’s officials.

Deputies were dispatched around 7 a.m. to the 100 block of Pioneer Place after receiving a report of an unresponsive girl, officials said. Life-saving measures were performed at the scene and the girl was rushed to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Cause and manner of death had not been released.

Deputies served a search warrant at the home and found suspected drugs and drug paraphernalia, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.