Arrest made following SWAT standoff in Delano

DELANO, Calif. (KGET) — A 62-year-old man accused of firing a gun inside a residence was arrested Monday after an hours-long SWAT standoff.

Armando Martinez was booked on suspicion of negligent discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and delaying an official investigation, according to sheriff’s officials.

The incident began at about 6:19 a.m. when deputies were dispatched to a report of shots fired at a residence in the 29000 block of County Line Road.

Deputies surrounded the residence and heard a disturbance coming from inside, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies made announcements to exit the residence but received no response.

A SWAT team arrived and a standoff lasted several hours before Martinez left the residence and was taken into custody, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.