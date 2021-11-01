Arrest made after shots fired north of Downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police arrested a 42-year-old man early Friday after a ShotSpotter activation north of Downtown Bakersfield.

Andrew Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of shooting at an inhabited dwelling, drug possession while armed and firearm offenses, police said.

At 3 a.m., officers received a ShotSpotter activation in the west alley on the 3900 block of K Street. No victims were located, police said, but based on evidence at the scene police served a warrant at a nearby apartment.

During the search, officers found methamphetamine and firearms and arrested Mendoza, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.