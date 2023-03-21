BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men charged with murder in the shooting death of a man in the area of Q and 34th streets had their arraignments postponed Tuesday.

Ira Kindle, 45, and Keith Hamilton, 34, were ordered held without bail and are due back in court March 28.

An attorney covers the face of accused murderer Keith Hamilton during a court hearing Tuesday.

The two are accused of killing Christopher Pudwill, 37, who was shot at about 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, according to police and coroner’s officials. Pudwill was pronounced dead at the scene.

A third defendant, Terrell Sheppherd, 30, is due in court April 10 on alleged gun offenses and resisting arrest, according to court records.