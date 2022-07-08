Cesar Vasquez appeared in court Friday on charges of murder and robbery.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 19-year-old man charged with murder and robbery in a shooting that killed a security guard at an Oildale tobacco shop made his first court appearance Friday.

Cesar Vasquez was ordered held without bail and is due back in court July 15, according to court records. He’s charged with first-degree murder, robbery and attempted robbery.

Odulio “Jesse” Rodriguez, 36, was shot and killed Sunday while working a shift as a security guard at Gravity Tobacco, according to a sheriff’s release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

A gunman entered the shop on Roberts Lane and Locust Street at about 4:50 p.m. and fired as he attempted to rob the business, officials said. Rodriguez was hit at least once.

Deputies arrested Vasquez Wednesday in the 7400 block of Hoope Avenue.