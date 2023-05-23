BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with first-degree murder in a deadly stabbing at a Union Avenue motel had his arraignment postponed one week so the Public Defender’s office can check to see if it has any conflicts in representing him.

David Nutt, 51, appeared in court Tuesday and his arraignment was moved to May 30. He is being held without bail.

Nutt is accused of fatally stabbing a man Friday at a motel in the 500 block of Union Avenue. The victim, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Nutt was arrested at Union Avenue and Brundage Lane. Nutt has a lengthy criminal record with prior convictions for carrying a concealed dagger, spousal abuse and drug offenses, according to court records.