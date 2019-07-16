Arraignment postponed for man charged with murder in wife’s death

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of killing his wife was ordered held on $1 million bail Tuesday as his formal arraignment on a charge of murder was postponed to July 22.

Nathaniel Robertson, 46, covered his face with a piece of paper during his brief appearance before Superior Court Judge Colette M. Humphrey. He wore paper clothing, an indication he’s on suicide watch.

Robertson is accused of killing Lydia Robertson, 57, on July 11 at a residence in the 300 block of Sycamore Drive in Oildale. Coroner’s officials say she died of blunt force injuries to her head.

He was located at a park the day after her death and taken into custody, sheriff’s officials said.