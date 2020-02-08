Arraignment postponed for man charged with murder in Oildale stabbing

Jesse Lopez made his first court appearance Friday in connection with a deadly stabbing in Oildale.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The arraignment of a man charged with first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing in Oildale was postponed Friday.

Jesse Lopez, 34, is held without bail and is next due in court Feb. 14, where it’s expected he’ll be formally arraigned.

Lopez is accused of fatally stabbing 53-year-old Tracy Scott Elliott, of Wofford Heights. The incident occurred Tuesday near the Sunshine Smoke Shop on Roberts Lane and Belmont Avenue.

Court records show Lopez has a lengthy criminal history, including convictions in 2013 for spousal abuse and false imprisonment with violence, and multiple drug convictions.