BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged with murder in the shooting death of another man in east Bakersfield had his arraignment postponed Wednesday to give the Public Defender’s office time to check if there’s a conflict in representing him.

Richard Cortez, 31, was ordered held without bail and his arraignment rescheduled for March 8. He’s charged with first-degree murder, resisting an officer and multiple gun-related offenses in the death of Joshua Samarripas, 36.

Deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. on Dec. 30 to the area of Pesante Road and Mesa Drive and found Samarripas with multiple gunshot wounds, according to sheriff’s officials. He was pronounced dead at Kern Medical about three hours later.