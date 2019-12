BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The formal arraignment of a man charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder in a shooting at a motel last week has been postponed to Dec. 23.

Jose Chavez, 29, made his first court appearance Tuesday in connection with the killing of Daniel Gil, 30, at the Motel 6 at 8223 Brundage Lane.

Two other people were shot, deputies said, one suffering major injuries, while the other’s injuries were considered minor.

The shooting occurred around 7 a.m. on Dec. 12.