Arraignment postponed for man charged in double homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The arraignment of a man arrested in the shooting deaths of a woman he had dated and another man was postponed Monday so the Public Defender’s office can make sure it has no conflicts of interest in representing him.

Gudelio Gutierrez Grande, 42, is now scheduled to be arraigned Aug. 12 on two counts of murder.

Sheriff’s officials say Grande shot and killed Marbeli Castro-Garcia, 31, and Emilio Diaz Chavez, 36. Their bodies were found July 21 in the 300 block of East Fairview Road.

Grande had been dating Castro-Garcia, according to sheriff’s officials.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.