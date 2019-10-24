Arraignment postponed for man charged in deadly stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The arraignment of a man accused in a fatal stabbing Monday in southeast Bakersfield has been postponed to Oct. 30.

David Valles, 26, is being held without bail on a charge of first-degree murder.

He’s suspected in the stabbing of a man in the 1000 block of Lomita Drive. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Valles was arrested in the 900 block of South Union Avenue. He has a lengthy criminal history, court records show, including convictions for assault with a deadly weapon other than a firearm, vehicle theft and participating in a criminal street gang.