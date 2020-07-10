Arraignment postponed for man arrested this week in connection with August 2019 homicide

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The arraignment for a man charged Thursday in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred a year ago has been postponed to next week.

Israel Chuca, 20, made a video appearance during Thursday afternoon’s hearing. He’s charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder in a shooting that killed 40-year-old Carlos Ramiro Venegas and wounded another man. Chuca is now scheduled to be formally arraigned July 16.

Police said the shooting happened Aug. 2, 2019, in the 1200 block of Barlow Street. Venegas was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.