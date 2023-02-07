Geovanny Garcia is charged with murder in connection with the death of a man on Baker Street.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men accused of killing a man on Baker Street had their arraignment postponed Tuesday.

Geovanny Garcia, 19, and Rafael Lopez, 37, made their first court appearance since being charged with murder and other offenses in the shooting death of a man early Saturday. Both were ordered held without bail and are due back in court Feb. 15.

Rafael Lopez appeared in court Tuesday.

Police said several guns — including the presumed murder weapon — were recovered and no additional suspects are believed to have been involved. The victim, whose name had not been released as of late Tuesday afternoon, was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds in the 600 block of Baker Street. He died at the scene.

Garcia and Lopez were arrested around 5 p.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Lincoln Street, police said.