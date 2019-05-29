Arraignment of 18-year-old woman charged with murder postponed one week

Crime Watch

by: Jason Kotowski

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An 18-year-old woman was ordered held on $1.5 million bail Wednesday after her arraignment on charges of murder and attempted murder was postponed one week.

The Public Defender’s office requested the postponement in the case against Veronica Perez to check for conflicts of interest in representing her. Perez is next due in court June 5.

Perez is accused of fatally shooting 59-year-old Bryan Lee Redman Sunday on Tony Street, between Dorothy and John streets, in east Bakersfield. 

