Arraignment hearing for accused killer of Bakersfield teen continued to next month

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man accused of kidnapping, raping and murdering a Bakersfield teen girl appeared in court Thursday for arraignment on an indictment handed down by the Kern County grand Jury.

Armando Cruz made an appearance for a hearing, but it continued to Nov. 4. Cruz did not enter a plea Thursday.

Cruz is accused fo killing 13-year-old Patricia Alatorre last year, along with other charges. Alatorre was initially reported as a runaway last summer. Investigators say Alatorre and Cruz met on social media, before Alatorre was last seen getting into a white pickup truck.

Cruz was eventually arrested in Inglewood.

